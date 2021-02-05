Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264,964 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,036 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. 80,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.