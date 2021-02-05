Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,640 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

