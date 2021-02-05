PopularCoin Price Up 142.8% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 142.8% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $273,998.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00404390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.83 or 1.00315966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00031460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001695 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,144,305,266 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.