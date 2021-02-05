Populous Price Reaches $1.80 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $95.77 million and $6.47 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.