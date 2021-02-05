Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) Shares Up 18.2%

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 256,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 609,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

