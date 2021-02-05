Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0204

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $666,471.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077150 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.