PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Thursday.

Get PostNL alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSTNY remained flat at $$1.35 on Friday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.