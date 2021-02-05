Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 284,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 242,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of C$38.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property that consists of 449 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario.

