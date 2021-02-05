PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 8%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 557,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 312,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $6,204,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 354.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,621 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.