PowerPool Market Cap Hits $60.24 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00008694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and $8.55 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,025,139 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

