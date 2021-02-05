PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.