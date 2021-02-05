Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 5.7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.10. 1,887,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,254,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several brokerages have commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Precigen by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

