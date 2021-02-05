Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.50

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and traded as low as $177.00. Premier Asset Management Group shares last traded at $183.50, with a volume of 22,811 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.50. The company has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

