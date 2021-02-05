Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson Sells 5,000 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. 514,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Premier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

