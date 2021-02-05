Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Premier Oil shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 28,040 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PMOIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.