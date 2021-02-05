President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.97. President Energy Plc (PPC.L) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,927,832 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.65.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

