PressOne Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,886.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $6,886.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.