PRiVCY Market Cap Hits $38,594.19 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $38,594.19 and approximately $21.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

