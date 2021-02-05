Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

PDEX stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

In related news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $104,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,721 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

