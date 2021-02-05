PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.33. 622,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 647,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

Several research firms have commented on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

