Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $239,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

PGNY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. 502,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

