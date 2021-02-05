Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $239,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.
PGNY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. 502,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $50.45.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
