Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $270,432.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00145100 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,727,966,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,273,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

