Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

