Prometeus (PROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00011587 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $27.79 million and $2.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

