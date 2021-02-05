Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.75. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

