PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $35.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PROS stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,792. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $351,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,217,334.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

