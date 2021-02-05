ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.24 and last traded at $89.24. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 23.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

