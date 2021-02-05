ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.55

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 194415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

