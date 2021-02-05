ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $18.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2,520,968 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

