ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.65

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

