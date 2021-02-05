ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €17.90 ($21.06) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.98 ($16.44).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €15.40 ($18.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.66. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €15.11 ($17.78). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

