Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.