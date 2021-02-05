ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.