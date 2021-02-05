ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $134,902.69 and approximately $52.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 257.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00312764 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.22 or 0.01703317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,745,231 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars.

