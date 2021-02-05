Prudential’s (PUK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 34,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,002. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

