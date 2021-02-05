PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of PTC worth $122,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of PTC opened at $139.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

