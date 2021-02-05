PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.77

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.77 and last traded at $141.33, with a volume of 2202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

