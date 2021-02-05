PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $63.08

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.08, but opened at $58.22. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 10,603 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

