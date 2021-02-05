PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $494,083.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $494,083.00 and $16.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded 145.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

