Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,922,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

