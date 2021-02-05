Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

PUBGY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 657,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

