Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 657,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

