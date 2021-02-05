Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,667.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $7,667.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

