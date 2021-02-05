Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $109.26 million and $13.84 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

