Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 16%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) traded down 16% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 99,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 188,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$44.22 million and a P/E ratio of -99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Pure Energy Minerals news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

