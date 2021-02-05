Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 5.6%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 763,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 961,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 85.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

