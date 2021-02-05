PWR Coin Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,795.21 or 1.00492078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.07 or 0.01353541 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00311762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00203249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00035619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

