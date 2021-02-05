Pylon Network Price Hits $0.83 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $480,297.18 and approximately $469.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

