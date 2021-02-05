Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.00. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 10,322 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

