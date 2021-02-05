Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Hits $296,100.41 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $296,100.41 and approximately $5,238.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

